Tiffany and Zunker will compete for 7th CD

State Senator Tom Tiffany will be the Republican candidate in this spring’s special election in northern Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.

Tiffany came out of the primary with 58 percent of the Republican vote. He said Tuesday night that his track record in Madison shows he can get things done.

“We’ve been able to reform the government in Madison, and make it more responsive to the citizens of our state. And I’m so proud of the work we’ve been able to do there.”

Thank you to the grassroots for a strong victory today, and thank you to @JasonChurchWI for running a strong campaign. Now it’s time for us to go on and win in May so we can help @realDonaldTrump stop socialism and defend freedom. 🇺🇸 #WI07 — Tom Tiffany (@TomTiffanyWI) February 19, 2020

Wausau school board president and Ho-Chunk Supreme Court justice Tricia Zunker said she stands apart from Tiffany by having grassroots support and not being a career politician.

“I stand out because I’m not a career politician. I don’t have a corporate sponsored campaign. I’m a community leader, and I’m interested in working hard for people and doing what’s right.”

We did it! Prevailed in the primary tonight as the Democratic candidate for Wisconsin’s 7th CD Special Election! Thank you to all the supporters! We are running a grassroots campaign. Please consider donating today so we flip this seat in May: https://t.co/hSCy66u1rp pic.twitter.com/U1LJSBdJEf — Tricia Zunker (@TriciaforWI) February 19, 2020

The two will face off in April to serve out the last portion of former GOP Congressman Sean Duffy’s term.

