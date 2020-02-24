UW-Madison Elections Research Center poll has Sanders leading Dems in Wisconsin

New polling from UW-Madison shows that support for Bernie Sanders is surging in Wisconsin. The poll, conducted by the UW-Madison Elections Research Center and YouGov shows that Sanders now has a commanding lead over the rest of the field of Democrat candidates for president.

We fielded a survey in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin to see what these swing-state voters are thinking about the presidential race. The survey asked voters their candidate preference in both the primary and general elections. Check out the results: https://t.co/wSW0MZMkef pic.twitter.com/4Durbm1Znl — Elections Research Center (@ElectionsCenter) February 23, 2020

Respondents picked Sanders at nearly 30 percent, with the rest of the field holding at 13 percent or lower. That’s a stark contrast from the last Marquette Law School Poll that showed former Vice President Joe Biden with a four point lead over Sanders last month.