UW-Madison Elections Research Center poll has Sanders leading Dems in Wisconsin

New polling from UW-Madison shows that support for Bernie Sanders is surging in Wisconsin. The poll, conducted by the UW-Madison Elections Research Center and YouGov shows that Sanders now has a commanding lead over the rest of the field of Democrat candidates for president.

Respondents picked Sanders at nearly 30 percent, with the rest of the field holding at 13 percent or lower. That’s a stark contrast from the last Marquette Law School Poll that showed former Vice President Joe Biden with a four point lead over Sanders last month.