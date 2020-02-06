UW officials investigating racial comment

University of Wisconsin officials are investigating allegations that a racial comment was used in front of former Badger basketball player Kobe King.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the alleged slur came from a UW staffer. King announced recently that he was leaving the program and planned to transfer.

Wisconsin senior associate athletic director Justin Doherty provided the Journal Sentinel with a statement.

“UW athletics administration was made aware of an allegation Sunday afternoon and has already taken measures to address it,” Doherty said. “Anytime we are made aware of an allegation of any kind, it is handled with the utmost seriousness.

“There is absolutely no place in UW athletics for the type of behavior being alleged.”