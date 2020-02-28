Wisconsin coronavirus patient cleared

After nearly a month in isolation at home, Wisconsin’s lone coronavirus patient has been cleared. Public Health Madison Dane County announced Friday that the Dane County resident who tested positive for the Covid 19 coronavirus earlier this month has now had two negative tests and is released from isolation.

That individual, who’d traveled to China, was thus far been the only person in Wisconsin to have a positive test. At this time, the risk of getting sick from coronavirus is low in Wisconsin.