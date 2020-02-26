Wisconsin joins multistate investigation of JUUL

A coalition of nearly 40 states is investigating electronic cigarette maker JUUL over possible misconduct. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said too many kids are vaping, and attorneys general want to know if JUUL was improperly marketing to them.

“But unfortunately, what we’ve seen recently is a big jump in e-cigarette usage and that can have long term health effects for people using those.”

The investigation will also look at whether or not JUUL was being improperly marketed as a smoking cessation aid.

E-cigarette use has increased dramatically among young people in Wisconsin and nationally, and we must act to reduce it. JUUL has been the driving force behind this increase, and we are working with a bipartisan group of AGs to investigate JUUL’s sales and marketing practices. pic.twitter.com/2cSroLu0zr — Attorney General Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) February 25, 2020

“One of the things we want to make sure we’re doing is looking into whether there have been any improper sales or marketing tactics that were used.”

Kaul said that as of 2018, 20 percent of Wisconsin high school students reported using vapes like JUUL.