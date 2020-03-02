100-point streak ends, but Bucks win streak continues

The Milwaukee Bucks streak of scoring 100 or more points in a game came to an end at 83 games on Sunday. But they still won the game, 93-85 over the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center on Sunday.

The last time the Bucks failed to score at least 100 points in a game was February 23, 2019. The only two teams with longer streaks is the 1981-82 Denver Nuggets (136 games) and the 1978-80 San Antonio Spurs (129 games).

Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated for the Bucks, scoring 40 points, pulling down 20 rebounds and dishing out six assists. Giannis hit 17 of 28 from the field for the game.

Brook Lopez was the only other starter to score in double figures for the Bucks, finishing with 16 points, giving the Bucks their sixth straight victory.

Aside from Antetokounmpo, the day was a struggle for the Bucks, who shot 40% from the field and 22.6% from three-point range. They turned the ball over 17 times.

The Bucks played a second straight game without Khris Middleton with neck soreness.

The Bucks improved to an NBA best 52-8 and return to action in Miami on Monday night to face the Heat.