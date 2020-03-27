2020 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award to be unveiled Friday

Wisconsin women’s hockey senior Abby Roque will find out Friday (today) if she’s the sixth Badger to win the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award as USA Hockey announced it will present the highest individual honor in women’s college hockey in a ceremony live on its Facebook and YouTube pages.

Roque, who was named a first-team All-American earlier this week and was named the USCHO Player of the Year on Thursday, is one of three finalists for the award.

Roque helped lead UW to its eighth WCHA regular-season title and a No. 2 ranking in the country.

The senior center recorded a career-high in goals with 26, points with 58 and matched her best assist mark with 32. She was stellar in the faceoff circle for UW as her 523 faceoff wins led the country while her .656 faceoff clip ranked second.

Roque rewrote the Badgers’ record books this year as she climbed into the top-10 in school history in points (170, 9th), assists (114, 7th), plus/minus (+136, 7th), power play goals (21, 7th) and game-winning goals (15, 8th).