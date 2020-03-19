Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / All Wisconsin DMV service centers will be closed Friday

All Wisconsin DMV service centers will be closed Friday

By

All Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicle service centers will be closed on Friday so they can be deep-cleaned and reconfigured.

Changes are being made to maximize social distancing during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

When those offices reopen the following Monday they won’t be offering some services, including driver’s license and CDL renewals. DMV officials say all licenses and CDLs set to expire will have an automatic 60-day extension.

In-person services are being limited while the virus continues to make people sick.

 