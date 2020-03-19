All Wisconsin DMV service centers will be closed Friday

All Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicle service centers will be closed on Friday so they can be deep-cleaned and reconfigured.

Changes are being made to maximize social distancing during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

All WI DMV offices will close on Friday, March 20 to conduct a deep clean and modify public spaces for social distancing. DMVs reopen on Monday, March 23. https://t.co/4U8sYUIxDo (1/2) pic.twitter.com/fy9HHbliQr — Wisconsin DOT (@WisconsinDOT) March 18, 2020

When those offices reopen the following Monday they won’t be offering some services, including driver’s license and CDL renewals. DMV officials say all licenses and CDLs set to expire will have an automatic 60-day extension.

In-person services are being limited while the virus continues to make people sick.