Badgers clinch share of Big Ten title, capture top seed in Conference Tournament

The Wisconsin Badgers capped off a 9-point second half comeback to beat Indiana 60-56, securing a share of the Big Ten regular season title on Saturday in Bloomington.

After an 18-point loss to the Minnesota Gophers on Feb. 5, the Badgers (21-10, 14-6 Big Ten) have reeled off a Big Ten leading eight straight victories to grab a share of the conference title with Maryland and Michigan State. The Badgers will enter the Big Ten Tournament this week as the number-1 seed.

The Badgers outscored the Hoosiers 16-5 over the final 6 minutes and 34 seconds.

Nate Reuvers led all scorers with 17 points. Teammate Micah Potter added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

After a locker room celebration, Greg Gard brought his assistant coaches, Dean Oliver, Joe Krabbenhoft and Alando Tucker to the podium with him.

The Badgers have overcome adversity before and during the season, on their way to the Big Ten title. Gard said their season went from tragic to magic and they’re not done yet.

The Badgers get a double-bye into the tournament’s quarterfinals. They’ll open on Friday morning at 11 a.m. in Indianapolis, against the winner of Thursday’s second round game between #8-seed Rutgers and #9-seed Michigan.