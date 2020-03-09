Badgers enter Big Ten tournament as top seed

The Wisconsin Badgers (21-10, 14-6 Big Ten) enter this week’s Big Ten Tournament as the top seed. They wrapped up Big Ten play with Saturday’s 60-56 win over Indiana and end up sharing the conference title with Michigan State (22-9, 14-6) and Maryland (24-7, 14-6).

Maryland’s 83-70 win over Michigan on Sunday locked up the top seed for the Badgers.

Wisconsin will open play in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday morning (11 a.m.) against the winner of Thursday’s second round game between number-8 seed Rutgers (20-11, 11-9) and number-9 seed Michigan (19-12, 10-10).

The Badgers split their two game series with Rutgers, each team winning at home. Wisconsin beat Michigan 81-74 in Ann Arbor in the teams only meeting this season.

The Badgers secured the top-seed by winning the tie-breaker, which is based on its combined record against the tied teams (2-1). The Badgers won their only game with Maryland and split with Michigan State.

Michigan State earns the two-seed and Maryland third based on that tie-breaker system.

Illinois captured the fourth seed and Iowa is number-five after the Illini knocked off Iowa 78-76 on Sunday night.