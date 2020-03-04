Brewers close to deal with Yelich

The Milwaukee Brewers are close to locking up all-star outfielder Christian Yelich to a big deal.

Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic first reported that the Brewers were close to a deal with Yelich on a seven-year, $188.5 million contract extension that would run from 2022 through 2028. Added to the two years of his current deal, the total value of Yelich’s contract would be worth $215 million.

Yelich has said in the past that he likes Milwaukee and preferred to stay there as long as possible. Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio reportedly had interest in a long-term deal but which side stepped forward first is not known.

Yelich is owed $12.5 million this season and $14 million in 2021 with a club option year in 2022 being ripped up.

In two seasons with the Brewers, Yelich hit .327 with 80 home runs and 207 RBI with 52 stolen bases.

The Brewers had trimmed their payroll from $125 million at the start of last season to about $95 million, which drew the ire of many of their fans. Now we know why the payroll was trimmed down, with Yelich’s new deal that could be signed by Friday in Arizona.