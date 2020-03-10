Wisconsin Radio Network

Wisconsin News and Sports

You are here: Home / Brewers / Brewers make first round of Spring Training roster moves

Brewers make first round of Spring Training roster moves

By

The Milwaukee Brewers made their first round of roster reductions, including prospects Corey Ray and Trey Supak who are both on the team’s 40-man roster.

The Brewers reassigned to minor-league camp were right-handers Jesus Castillo, Thomas Jankins, Drew Rasmussen and Miguel Sanchez, left-handers Clayton Andrews and Ethan Small, catchers Mario Feliciano and Payton Henry and third baseman Lucas Erceg.

“This is a group that, in our meetings, kind of knew they were on this path,” manager Craig Counsell said.  “They’re  here to help during spring training.  It’s a performance thing for a lot of these guys…just go have great years and then put (yourselves) on the radar.

“Obviously guys that are on the (40 man) roster are a little bit closer.  But for the rest of those guys, that’s the message, performance gets our attention.  I think we had a more extreme case of that last spring with Trent Grisham, who wasn’t even in our big-league camp at the start of spring and made a pretty big impact on us.”

Brewers win

The Brewers got solo home runs by Lorenzo Cain and Luis Castro to pull out a 2-1 win over the Seattle Mariners in Cactus League play.  The Brewers will face the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.