Bucks fall to Suns, first back-to-back losses this season

Playing without forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Phoenix Suns 140-131 on Sunday night in Phoenix. Khris Middleton scored 39 points and Eric Bledsoe added 28, but the Bucks dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 36 points, 28 of those in the first half. Ricky Rubio added 25 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists in the victory for Phoenix.

The Bucks trailed 77-59 at halftime, but they rallied in the second half to make a game of it. They climbed to within six-points at 134-128 before the Suns hit six-straight free throws to close out the victory.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, after undergoing an MRI on his knee, was diagnosed with a sprained knee in the Lakers game on Friday night. He didn’t play Sunday in Phoenix and won’t play Monday night in Denver either.

The Bucks will return home to host Boston on Wednesday and his status for the game will be updated then.

The Bucks fell to 53-11 with the loss.