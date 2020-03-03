Bucks offense goes cold, fall to Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks saw their six-game winning streak come to an end, falling to the Miami Heat 105-89. Playing on back-to-back nights, the Bucks struggled to find their rhythm on offense and failed to reach 100 points for the second straight outing. That, after they went 83 straight games of scoring 100 or more.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was held to 13 points on 6-of-18 shooting and Khris Middleton returned to the lineup with just 12 points on 4-of-16 shooting.

As a team, the Bucks hit just 5 of 31 (16.1%) three-point attempts. Miami meanwhile was red hot from distance, hitting 18 of 37 (48.6%) for the game. Jimmy Butler and Jae Crowder scored 18 points apiece. Bam Adebayo added 14 points, 13 rebounds and five assists as the Heat became the first team this season to beat the Bucks more than once. The Bucks are 0-2 against the Heat this season, which means they lose the 3-game season series.

Brook Lopez had 21 points to lead the Bucks offensively.

The Bucks return home to host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum, before heading out again on a west coast trip, starting with the Lakers on Friday night.