Bulaga gets three-year deal with the Chargers

Bryan Bulaga had spent his entire career with the Green Bay Packers, after being drafted in the first round back in 2010. On Tuesday, Bulaga agreed to a three-year, $30-million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bulaga started 111 of his 115 games, having gone through a pair of ACL injuries in 2013 and 2017.

The Packers counted on Bulaga’s leadership during his time in Green Bay. They’ll now look to veterans David Bakhtiari and Corey Linsley for some of that responsibility.

The Packers did sign tackle Rick Wagner, the former Badger from West Allis, to replace Bulaga. Wagner has started 87 of his 102 games and was released by the Detroit Lions in a cost-cutting measure.

Packers linebackers headed to the Big Apple

The Packers signed free agent linebacker Christian Kirksey to and have now seen two of their own head to New York.

Blake Martinez gets a three-year deal worth $30 million with the New York Giants. His former teammate, outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell, agreed to a one-year deal worth $4.6 million with the Giants.

Fackrell’s best season came in 2018 when he registered 10 1/2 sacks. But his playing time greatly diminished after the Packers signed Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith in free agency and drafted Rashan Gary in the first round of last years draft.

Packers tender offers

The Packers tendered exclusive rights free agent offers to five players on Tuesday. The list includes wide receivers Jake Kumerow and Allen Lazard, tight end Robert Tonyan, cornerback Chandon Sullivan and defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster.

That group of five players started 23 games collectively for the Packers last season, including playoffs. Lancaster led that group with 12 starts.