Carlie Beaudin’s killer will spend life in mental hospital

The man who beat a nurse to death in Milwaukee last year will spend the rest of his life in a mental hospital. A judge sentenced Kenneth Freeman Thursday to a life sentence for Carlie Beaudin’s death.

Freeman was originally declared unfit for trial, but a jury eventually found him not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. He brutally beat Beaudin in January of last year and left her body in a parking garage at Milwaukee’s Froedert Hospital. Freeman’s commitment will last the rest of his life.