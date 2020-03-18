Caufield to return to Badgers for sophomore season

Wisconsin right winger Cole Caufield informed coach Tony Granato that he’s planning to return for a second season with the Badgers.

Caufield led the team in scoring as a freshman. He was the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NHL draft by the Montreal Canadians. The Canadians had already recommended that the 19-year-old play another year in college.

The Badgers have already lost a pair of first-round picks to the NHL. Freshman center Alex Turcotte and sophomore defenseman K’Andre Miller have both signed with their NHL teams following the end of the Badgers season.

Caufield is the first Badgers player to win an outright league scoring title. He tallied 24 points in 24 Big Ten games. Caufield finished with 19 goals overall, tied for the most nationally among freshmen. He finished the season with 36 total points.