Charges filed in 2008 murder of UW student Brittany Zimmerman

Brittany Zimmerman

Criminal charges were filed filed Friday in the murder of UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann. Interim Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl said 53-year-old David A. Kahl was charged in Dane County Circuit Court with first-degree intentional homicide.

Zimmerman’s murder took place on April 2, 2008 in her downtown Madison apartment. The 21-year-old Marshfield native was majoring in Medical Microbiology and Immunology.

Zimmermann’s killing “shook the Madison community and devastated her family, friends and hometown,” police said in a statement sent Friday.

Kahl, currently in prison on an unrelated charge, had been identified years ago as someone going door to door the day of Brittany’s murder, asking for money. A sample of Zimmerman’s clothing also had a DNA hit linked to Kahl.

