Charges filed in 2008 murder of UW student Brittany Zimmerman

Criminal charges were filed filed Friday in the murder of UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann. Interim Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl said 53-year-old David A. Kahl was charged in Dane County Circuit Court with first-degree intentional homicide.
#BREAKING Arrest in Brittany Zimmerman case 🎥: https://t.co/XWawtQUC5d #MediaRelease: https://t.co/eRDgfq1sDn pic.twitter.com/6qG5JZsQdO
— Madison Police (@madisonpolice) March 20, 2020
Zimmerman’s murder took place on April 2, 2008 in her downtown Madison apartment. The 21-year-old Marshfield native was majoring in Medical Microbiology and Immunology.
Zimmermann’s killing “shook the Madison community and devastated her family, friends and hometown,” police said in a statement sent Friday.
Kahl, currently in prison on an unrelated charge, had been identified years ago as someone going door to door the day of Brittany’s murder, asking for money. A sample of Zimmerman’s clothing also had a DNA hit linked to Kahl.
WIBA