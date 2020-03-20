Coronavirus death reported in Milwaukee, Mayor Barrett in self-quarantine

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office on Friday announced the first death in the city related to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The victim is a 66-year-old man with an extensive medical history who was hospitalized for several days prior to this death. The cause of death is listed as complications from coronavirus. It’s unclear how the man contracted the virus or if he had traveled recently.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett is in a 14 day self-quarantine, after coming in contact with a person with coronavirus.

“I have been informed I came in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. I’ve consulted with public health officials and they have recommended 14 days of self-quarantine and therefore that’s what I will be doing. I am following best practices by self-isolating. — Tom Barrett (@Barrett4MKE) March 20, 2020

Wisconsin’s first two deaths as a result of the virus, confirmed Thursday, by Governor Tony Evers, are a man in his 50s in Fond du Lac County and a man in his 90s from Ozaukee County.