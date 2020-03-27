COVID-19 deaths now at 14 in Wisconsin, first death reported in northern Wisconsin

The death toll from COVID-19 is now up to 14.

New deaths were reported in Milwaukee, Ozaukee and Iron Counties. That death in Iron County was also the first positive detection in the county.

The Department of Health Services says the total number of confirmed cases is also up to 842, but is probably a lot more. Dr. Ryan Westergaard says that the likely total number of people with the infection could be up to 10 times as many people, but that most people who have the disease are not being tested for it.

All of the state’s counties are listed as having a high chance of infection at this point. Dane County health officials put out an alert on Friday stating that community spread is in place in the county, and that anyone who ventures out into public should assume they’re being exposed to COVID-19.