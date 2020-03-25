Dane County reports first COVID-19 death

Dane County has it’s first death from COVID-19. Public Health Madison & Dane County said a person in their late 70s died from the coronavirus.

“We are saddened by the loss of one of our community members, and we extend our sympathies to their loved ones,” said Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County. “COVID-19 can cause serious health complications and death, especially among older adults and people with chronic health conditions, that’s why it’s important that we all work together to prevent the spread of illness.”

Over 70 people in Dane County are confirmed to be infected with the virus. Heinrich urges people to follow Governor Evers’ safer at home orders and to not give the virus a chance to spread.