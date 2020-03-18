Davis, Donarski capture Wisconsin basketball honors

Wisconsin 2021 basketball recruit Johnny Davis of La Crosse Central high school, was named the 2020 Wisconsin Mr. Basketball by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

Davis averaged 27.6 points a game for Central this past season, finishing his career with 2,141 points.

Davis and his twin brother Jordan, are both committed to playing for the Badgers next season.

Meanwhile, La Crosse Aquinas guard Lexi Donarski captured 2020 Miss Basketball.

The Iowa State recruit finished with 2,106 career points and averaged 24.2 points a game last season.

Aquinas captured two state titles in Donarski’s four years with the program, losing just three games in all.