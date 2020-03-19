Democratic Party of Wisconsin scales back state convention

Concerns over the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin have led the Democratic Party of Wisconsin to significantly scale back the party’s annual convention.

DPW’s Administrative Committee voted Wednesday night in an emergency meeting to approve multiple changes to the June 12 and 13 party gathering at the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells. The changes are a part of continued efforts by the party to adapt to the increasing threat of COVID-19.

The committee voted to make the following changes:

Cancel all Congressional District conventions

Limit state convention to only Friday June 12

Authorize the DPW Chair to determine no later than May 1 whether to hold an in-person or virtual State Convention

Limit the business of State Convention to include only limited speeches and reports and the election of DNC members

Additionally, the party has closed all of its offices statewide, including county party offices.