DHS confirms 72 Covid-19 cases as Evers orders 10 person limit on public gatherings

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Tuesday reported 72 cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been confirmed in the state.

Test results come in virtually every hour. We freeze data at 2 so we can share it w/you. Look for numbers & key messages: https://t.co/6Uyhowz2Yz. & log on now for a live briefing w/@GovEvers, #DHSWI Secretary-designee Palm & more of our health experts: https://t.co/tsYBGMMF2w pic.twitter.com/Il2FOeCze1 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) March 17, 2020

New numbers were announced on a Tuesday media briefing.

Dane 19

Fond du Lac 11

Kenosha 4

Milwaukee 24

Outagamie 1

Pierce 1

Racine 1

Sheboygan 3

Waukesha 4

Winnebago 3

Wood 1

Also during Tuesday’s briefing, Governor Tony Evers issued new directives including closure of all bars and restaurants for all but carry-out and delivery, and a moratorium on gatherings of more than 10 people.