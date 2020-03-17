DHS confirms 72 Covid-19 cases as Evers orders 10 person limit on public gatherings

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Tuesday reported 72 cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been confirmed in the state.
New numbers were announced on a Tuesday media briefing.
Dane 19
Fond du Lac 11
Kenosha 4
Milwaukee 24
Outagamie 1
Pierce 1
Racine 1
Sheboygan 3
Waukesha 4
Winnebago 3
Wood 1
Also during Tuesday’s briefing, Governor Tony Evers issued new directives including closure of all bars and restaurants for all but carry-out and delivery, and a moratorium on gatherings of more than 10 people.