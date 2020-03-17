Wisconsin Radio Network

DHS confirms 72 Covid-19 cases as Evers orders 10 person limit on public gatherings

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Tuesday reported 72 cases of the COVID-19 Coronavirus have been confirmed in the state.

New numbers were announced on a Tuesday media briefing.

Dane 19

Fond du Lac 11

Kenosha 4

Milwaukee 24

Outagamie 1

Pierce 1

Racine 1

Sheboygan 3

Waukesha 4

Winnebago 3

Wood 1

Also during Tuesday’s briefing, Governor Tony Evers issued new directives including closure of all bars and restaurants for all but carry-out and delivery, and a moratorium on gatherings of more than 10 people.

 