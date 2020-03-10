DHS confirms second Covid-19 case in Wisconsin

A second person Wisconsin has tested positive for Covid-19 coronavirus. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said the person was exposed while traveling within the U.S. & is currently isolated at home in Pierce County. Pierce County Public Health is working to determine who may have been in contact with the patient to isolate or quarantine people and test those who are exhibiting symptoms.

Get details: https://t.co/uhPVyCBEse (2/2) — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) March 9, 2020

The number of people in Wisconsin under investigation for COVID-19 is likely to grow in coming days, DHS officials said during a briefing on Monday.

Clinicians can now use their discretion on whether to test for COVID-19. Labs in Madison and Milwaukee that are currently doing testing will soon be joined by two commercial labs, Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp. Doctors are now able to use their own judgement to test for coronavirus rather than first checking with DHS.

As testing increases, the DHS website will now only report confirmed positive and negative cases.