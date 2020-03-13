DHS reports 18 coronavirus cases in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported on Friday that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus has reached 18 total statewide.

We have increase in case counts to tell you about, and new guidance. Get the latest on our #COVID19 webpage: https://t.co/WjO1GXxfoe pic.twitter.com/oX8P0Psu4T

DHS confirms that the virus has reached new counties, including Racine, Milwaukee and Sheboygan counties.

DHS chief medical officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard said the people who tested positive are mostly adults, and were exposed to the disease through international and domestic travel.

On Thursday, Governor Tony Evers declared a statewide Public Health Emergency in response to COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Wisconsin.