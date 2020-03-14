Wisconsin Radio Network

DHS reports 27 confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases as of Saturday

The number of positive COVID-19 coronavirus tests in Wisconsin is now at 27, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Saturday. with one of those having recovered.

This is the county-by-county breakdown of the positive cases:

Dane – 6 (1 recovered)

Fond du Lac – 6

Milwaukee – 6

Pierce – 1

Racine – 1

Sheboygan – 3

Waukesha – 3

Winnebago – 1

The number of negative tests is now at 246.

On Friday, the DHS reported 19 positive cases, meaning 8 additional positive tests came in over the latest 24-hour period.

Schools across Wisconsin will close Wednesday.