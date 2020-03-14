DHS reports 27 confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases as of Saturday

The number of positive COVID-19 coronavirus tests in Wisconsin is now at 27, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Saturday. with one of those having recovered.

New case counts and new guidance. Get the information you need to protect yourself and your family: https://t.co/RMFK9qifWu #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GaakA93gbt — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) March 14, 2020

This is the county-by-county breakdown of the positive cases:

Dane – 6 (1 recovered)

Fond du Lac – 6

Milwaukee – 6

Pierce – 1

Racine – 1

Sheboygan – 3

Waukesha – 3

Winnebago – 1

The number of negative tests is now at 246.

On Friday, the DHS reported 19 positive cases, meaning 8 additional positive tests came in over the latest 24-hour period.

Schools across Wisconsin will close Wednesday.