Elections Commission deadlocks in Wednesday session on COVID-19 response

The Wisconsin Elections Commission deadlocked along party lines Wednesday, on a proposal that would have asked Governor Tony Evers and the state Legislature to convene a special session to give the agency flexibility to run elections safely in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The election is Tuesday, April 7, and the governor and elections commission are urging people to request absentee ballots. The last day to do that is Thursday, April 2.

Wisconsin clerks have received 234,841 absentee ballot requests for the April 7 Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary. That’s up about 61k from Tuesday.https://t.co/Efu1SMk1PQ 1/ — Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) March 18, 2020

Also Wednesday, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and the Democratic National Committee filed a lawsuit demanding that the Elections Commission extend online and absentee voting registration to the Friday before Election Day, stop requiring people to send a copy of their driver’s license and proof that they live in Wisconsin with an absentee ballot, and accept absentee ballots as late as 10 days after the election.