Elections Commission deadlocks on investigating Dane and Milwaukee County clerks

The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Sunday deadlocked on whether or not to investigate two county clerks over election comments. The commission’s 3-3 vote came during a special meeting called after Wisconsin Republicans complained that the Dane and Milwaukee County clerks both offered advice that could get around voter ID requirements.

The clerks had told voters in their counties that the Safer At Home order meant they didn’t need to provide photo ID to request a mail-in ballot. If someone is ‘indefinitely confined’ to their home, state law allows them to skip providing photo ID to get an absentee ballot. The non-partisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau said that advice violates state statute.