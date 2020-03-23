Enforcing governor’s orders not the responsibility of Wisconsin National Guard

The Adjutant General of the Wisconsin National Guard said personnel won’t be tasked with keeping people in their homes.

Major General Paul Knapp said the Guard is being deployed to help doctors and public health managers. Knapp said troops will not act as police, nor will they enforce Governor Tony Evers order for people to stay at home.

Knapp said rumors about a troop-enforced lock-down are simply that — rumors. Governor Evers said enforcement of his “Safer at Home” order is a local responsibility.