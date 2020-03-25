Evers administration grapples with evictions amid ‘Safer at Home’ order

Now would be a terrible time to be evicted from your home, and Ryan Nilsestuen, chief legal counsel for Governor Tony Evers, says it’s an issue they’re working on.

“Obviously, due to the public health situation, having someone be evicted from their home while at the same time issuing an order telling people that it’s safer to be at home is problematic,” Nilsestuen said during a media conference call on Tuesday.

Ine the state’s two most populous counties, Dane and Milwaukee, judge’s orders have already suspended evictions for the time being. A legal brief filed with the Wisconsin Supreme Court last week by Legal Action of Wisconsin asked for the same thing statewide.

Nilsestuen said the issue is something the Evers administration is “taking a very hard look at, to see what steps can be taken, to ensure that people do have a safe place to be during the public health emergency.”