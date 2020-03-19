Evers and legislative leaders discuss COVID-19 response

Wisconsin’s governor and legislative leaders had a COVID-19 conference call on Wednesday. Relations between Democratic Governor Tony Evers and Republicans, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, haven’t always been great.

Now, as they grapple with the fallout of this global pandemic, both sides released statements characterizing their talk as productive. Fitzgerald’s office said they agreed to start daily conversations.

From Vos and Fitzgerald:

“It was a productive discussion and will be the first of many in the coming weeks. During the call, we agreed to commence daily conversations. It’s clear we all want to do what’s best for our citizens and businesses during these unprecedented and demanding times.”

From Governor Evers’ spokesperson Melissa Baldauff:

“Ensuring the health and safety of Wisconsinites is our top priority, but the governor has also said that our democracy must continue. He has been urging folks to vote by absentee ballot and believes that process should be as simple and accessible as possible.”