Evers asks White House for Emergency Declaration

Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday requested that President Donald Trump declare a federal emergency disaster for Wisconsin.

Evers sent a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency making the request, as a result the COVID-19 pandemic. It covers all 72 counties and 11 federally recognized tribes. Evers said the outbreak has caused multiple deaths, exhausted many of state resources, resulted in record unemployment claims, and taken a toll on the community infrastructure that is in place to protect the public.

Today I asked the president to issue a major disaster declaration for the entire state of Wisconsin. The response to #COVID19 has required tremendous action from the state and all of its communities that far exceeds the resources currently available to us. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) March 31, 2020

Evers said the coronavirus has required a tremendous response from the state and all of its communities that far exceeds the resources currently available.

A copy of the governor’s letter is available here.