Evers declares public health emergency – COVID-19 cases increase to 7

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Public Health Madison & Dane County announced Thursday that two additional people have contracted COVID-19. Both had contact with the confirmed case reported earlier this week. Both patients are isolated at home.

“This brings the total of confirmed cases to seven in just one week. As we see more cases, we remain vigilant in our efforts to prevent the spread of infection to others in the community,” said State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers. “These cases should serve to remind all of us about the importance of social distancing and maintaining good hygiene to prevent the spread of the disease.”

The announcement comes as Governor Tony Evers declared a public health emergency to help with containing COVID-19 in our state. People are encouraged to carefully consider travel plans and to avoid areas of the United States and around the world that have community spread of the disease.