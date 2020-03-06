Evers names Héctor Colón to Board of Regents

Governor Tony Evers has picked a top Latino leader to take over an empty spot on the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents. Evers on Thursday named Héctor Colón to the Board. Colón is the CEO of Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Northern Michigan.

I am honored to serve as a member of the UW Board of Regents. Thank you @GovEvers for the opportunity to give back to the UW System, which is part of my own educational background. I look forward to the chance to continue to grow as a #servantleader.https://t.co/i4Eg74um5e — Héctor Colón (@HectorColonMKE) March 5, 2020

Evers said Colón has a long history of helping Wisconsin’s most vulnerable residents, and that his economic prowess in running organizations will be an asset to the Board.