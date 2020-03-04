Evers signs dozens of bills

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed a plethora of legislation into law Tuesday. More than five dozen bills in all, including four that are part of the HOPE agenda combating the opioid epidemic in the state, which Evers said has torn apart families and communities across Wisconsin.

“While there is always more work to be done, more lives to save, and more avenues to recovery that need opening, today’s actions are another arrow in the state’s quiver to combat substance abuse.” said Representative John Nygren (R-Marinette), author of 34 bipartisan pieces of legislation aimed at combating substance abuse.

Other bills Evers signed include one that makes bestiality a state felony, one mandating a Lyme Disease awareness campaign by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and another permitting 12 and 13-year-olds to be employed as caddies at Wisconsin golf courses.

Evers vetoed bills that sought to allow paddlewheel raffles and another that sought changes to disclosure laws governing sweepstakes.