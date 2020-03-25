Wisconsin Radio Network

Fees waived at Wisconsin State Parks

Managers of Wisconsin’s state parks are suggesting that people get their social distancing groove on in the great outdoors. The Department of Natural Resources is dropping all fees at any state park that’s still open.

Most parks, lakes, and hiking trails are still open under Governor Evers’ “Safer at Home” order. Park offices and campgrounds, however, are closed.