Field set for the WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament

The field is set for the WIAA girls state basketball tournament at the Resch Center in Green Bay starting Thursday.

Division 3 Semifinals – Thursday

Platteville (25-0) vs. Arcadia (23-3) 1:35 p.m.

Wrightstown (24-2) vs. Lake Mills (24-2) 3:15 p.m.

Division 4 Semifinals

La Crosse Aquinas (24-1) vs. Crandon (21-4) 6:35 p.m.

Melrose-Mindoro (25-1) vs. Mishicot (23-3) 8:15 p.m.

Division 5 Semifinals – Friday

Black Hawk (26-0) vs. Wausau newman (22-4) 9:05 a.m.

Clear Lake (26-0) vs. Bangor (25-1) 10:45 a.m.

Division 2 Semifinals

Hortonville (25-1) vs. Oregon (21-5) 1:35 p.m.

Beaver Dam vs. Pewaukee (21-5) 3:15 p.m.

Division 1 Semifinals

Middleton (24-1) vs. Oconomowoc (22-4) 6:35 p.m.

Bay Port (24-2) vs. DSHA (23-3) 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Finals

Division 5 11:05 a.m.

Division 4 12:45 p.m.

Division 3 2:30 p.m.

Division 2 6:35 p.m.

Division 1 8:15 p.m.