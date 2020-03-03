‘Focus on Energy’ now provides content in Spanish

Wisconsin’s statewide Focus On Energy has launched new Spanish-language web pages. This new content provides details of many of Focus on Energy’s most-popular offerings for Wisconsin residents. It includes information on the benefits of air sealing and insulation and energy-efficient heating and air-conditioning.

The site also includes links to help find Spanish-speaking contractors and offers pages that explain how to order free energy-savings home products, access Focus on Energy’s free appliance recycling service, and links to the Program’s retail discounts page and online marketplace.

Also in 2020, Focus on Energy will be offering Spanish-language applications for financial incentives related to energy efficiency projects.

