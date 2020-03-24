Frederick announces retirement at age 29

Former Wisconsin Badger football center, who went on to play in five NFL Pro Bowl games, announced his retirement from the NFL at the age of 29 on Monday.

Frederick retired after saying he “could no longer perform at my highest level”.

Frederick just went to his fifth Pro Bowl after recovering from Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which is a rare autoimmune disease. Frederick missed the 2018 season but returned last season and played in the all 16 of the Cowboys games.

Frederick was a first round pick by the Cowboys in the 2013 NFL draft (31st pick overall). He became the first rookie in franchise history to start every game at center and was named to the NFL’s All-Rookie team.

Frederick signed a six-year contract extension in 2016 worth $56.4 million, making him the highest-paid center in the NFL.