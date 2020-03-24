Gard honored by NABC

Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard was named National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) District 7 coach of the year on Monday.

Gard led his Badgers to a 21-10 overall record and a three-way tie for the Big Ten regular-season title, the program’s first since 2015. The Badgers won their final eight games to tie with Michigan State and Maryland and landed the top seed via tiebreakers.

The Badgers did it, despite not having a first-round or second-round all-conference pick, which is the first time that has been accomplished in Big Ten Conference history.

Gard was also already named the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year.