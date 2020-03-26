GOP legislative leaders generally supportive of Evers ‘Safer At Home’ order

Republican legislative leaders say Wednesday that they’re okay with Governor Tony Evers’ Safer At Home order, but wish they’d been in the loop.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said the governor needed to be more specific with people before giving the order.

“There are still unanswered questions as to what businesses are allowed to be open and what aren’t so I think those are the kind of things people are more frustrated with.”

Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald held a media teleconference Wednesday. The order to close businesses and ban non essential travel will last though most of April. Fitzgerald said businesses face a lot of uncertainty, and that he and Vos should have been brought into the discussion on the order.

“I’ve got a number of phone calls in the office, been talking with a number of constituents, business people that are still trying to exactly feel feel their way through this to see you know what impact it might have on their business,” Fitzgerald said.

“I think it would have been much better for everyone involved if those issues would have been brought up, discussed publicly, and then ultimately the order would be crafted around that.”

Both men said their hoping that businesses will be able to get back to normal when the end of the order comes in April, and that a federal aid package will help keep businesses afloat in the meantime.