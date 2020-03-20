Gov. Evers confirms first two deaths from COVID-19 infection

State health officials and the Governor’s office are confirming the first deaths of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Governor Tony Evers and staff from the Department of Health Services confirmed Thursday night that two people have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus.

One of the victims was a man in his 50’s from Fond Du Lac County. The other victim was a man in his 90’s from Ozaukee County.

Evers says that his heart goes out to the families of the victims, and to everyone who’s dealing with the infection in Wisconsin. “We are committed to fighting the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Together we will get through this historic health challenge.”

Over 150 people have tested positive for the virus in Wisconsin as of Thursday afternoon.