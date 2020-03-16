‘Grand Princess’ cruise ship passengers safely home

Twenty-nine Wisconsin residents who were aboard a cruise ship are safely back home. A press release from Governor Tony Evers office said the Grand Princes passengers were safely transported back to Wisconsin late Sunday night.

Soldiers and airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard were waiting to transport them back to their homes for self-quarantine. Two passengers chose to remain in quarantine in Texas, citing personal reasons. State officials are also working to return home seven Wisconsin passengers who remain in HHS custody in California.

As of Monday, none of the returning passengers have tested positive for COVID-19 and all are asymptomatic. They’ll follow protocols and continue to self-quarantine for 14-days.