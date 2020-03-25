Green Bay files lawsuit to move April 7 election and make it vote-by-mail

Uncertainty over next month’s election in Wisconsin is headed for court. The city of Green Bay on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to move the April 7th election and make it vote-by-mail only.

The city contends that moving ahead with the election will put people at risk, and wants a judge to move the deadline for voter registration to May 1st. The lawsuit asks to give local election managers til June 2nd to count the ballots.

Governor Tony Evers said Tuesday he is still looking at what to do about the election. But he continues to say voting early or voting by mail is the best bet.

WTAQ