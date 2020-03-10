Green Bay women advance to Horizon League title game, men fall in semifinals

Green Bay senior Frankie Wurtz scored on a drive to the basket with 3.1 seconds left to give the No. 2-seeded Phoenix a 50-49 win over No. 4 Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League Tournament semifinals.

The win sends Green Bay to its 10th-straight tournament championship game, where they will meet No. 1 seed IUPUI on Tuesday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPNU.

Northern Kentucky used an 11-0 run to their their first lead, then traded baskets with the Phoenix before Wurtz final shot heroics.

Green Bay held NKU to just 28.3% from the field and just 19.2% (5-of-26) from three-point range. The Phoenix held the Norse to their fourth-lowest point total this season.

Green Bay will be going for its league-leading 17th Horizon League Tournament Championship victory on Tuesday and is now 63-10 all-time in the HL Tournament.

The Phoenix and IUPUI split their two games during the regular season. Green Bay is 16-5 all-time in the championship game.

Green Bay men fall to Northern Kentucky

The Green Bay Phoenix men fell shot of the Horizon League championship game, falling to No. 2 seed Northern Kentucky 80-69.

Green Bay struggled from distance early, turning in a 1-for-10 performance from three-point range in the first half. The Norse had their own issues from distance in the first half, making just 2-of-12 from distance.

The Phoenix led by one-point at halftime, but the Norse eventually pulled away in the second half.

JayQuan McCloud had 16 points to lead the Phoenix.

Whether Green Bay participates in a postseason tournament is still to be determined. The Phoenix could receive an invite to either the CIT or the CBI, and will consider participation like it did a season ago.