Howard named to All-Big East first team

Marquette senior guard Markus Howard was named to the All-Big East first team for the second straight season on Sunday.

The 5’11 guard finished the regular season as the nation’s leading scorer at 27.8 points a game. He averaged a Big East-record 28.7 points a game in conference play.

Howard is joined on the first team by senior guard Kamar Baldwin (Butler), junior guard Ty-Shon Alexander (Creighton), senior guard Myles Powell (Seton Hall), sophomore forward Saddig Bey (Villanova) and junior forward Naji Marshall (Xavier).

The Golden Eagles open play in the Big East Tournament in Thursday’s quarterfinals against Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden. Marquette enters the tournament having dropped six of their last seven games.